Postecoglou praises Richarlison after striker breaks three-month goal drought

The inaugural Grant Thornton Invitational featured a $4 million purse.
Detroit's Dylan Larkin lay motionless on the ice and was helped to the dressing room; teammate David Perron faces long suspension for how he reacted.
The MMA community reacted to Khalil Rountree holding back from smashing Anthony Smith in his TKO win at UFC Fight Night 233.
Bournemouth eased to a 3-0 victory at Old Trafford.
A lot of people thought Shohei Ohtani was signing with the Blue Jays.
Nine months ago, as Manchester United slumped to a humiliating 7-0 defeat at Liverpool, social media, and Gary Neville, claimed that captain Bruno Fernandes asked to be substituted during the embarrassment.
The timing of Erik ten Hag’s Manager of the Month award was, shall we say, infelicitous. Just 24 hours after he posed with this bauble alongside his players, applying a veneer of unity to the seething dysfunction at Manchester United, a truer picture of the Dutchman’s position emerged. And it could be found as the final whistle sounded on a defeat of historic horror to Bournemouth. This time he stood alone and motionless on the touchline, a diagram of despair, without anyone offering a word of c
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — With starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence questionable with a high-ankle sprain, the Jacksonville Jaguars (8-4) have signed Canadian QB Nathan Rourke to the active roster ahead of Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns (7-5). The Jaguars made the roster move on Saturday. Lawrence suffered the injury late in Monday night's 34-31 overtime loss to Cincinnati. If Lawrence can't play on Sunday, backup C.J. Beathard is expected to make his first start since the 2020 regular-se
The news that Shohei Ohtani has chosen to stay in Southern California has left Toronto Blue Jays fans heartbroken. The prospect of landing a generational talent had stirred excitement in Toronto, but the pursuit ended in disappointment for the Blue Jays faithful when Ohtani agreed to a record $700 million, 10-year contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday. “I mean $700 million is a pretty astronomical number but (I am) a little heartbroken it wasn’t with the Jays, but I think he’s going
DETROIT (AP) — Claude Giroux and Vladimir Tarasenko each had a goal and an assist and the Ottawa Senators beat Detroit 5-1 on Saturday night in a game overshadowed by a hit from behind that left Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin unconscious on the ice. Larkin was down for about a minute after being cross-checked in the back of the head and neck by Ottawa’s Mathieu Joseph Eventually, Larkin was able to stand up, but was hunched over as he was assisted to the locker room. The team released a statemen
What took place at the inaugural Grant Thornton Invitational was a new concept – and they want more of it.
This was an all-time go-ahead touchdown in a critical game. Until it wasn't.
The star's son, whom she shares with ex-husband Kanye West, turned 8 on Dec. 5
'Yellowstone' Star Kevin Costner shared a memory from the late 1980s with his Instagram followers. They immediately took the comments section to leave thoughts about it.
TORONTO — Ilya Samsonov hadn't played in more than two weeks. Sub-par performances coupled with an illness sidelined the Maple Leafs goaltender as Joseph Woll took command of Toronto's No. 1 goaltending job. With his crease partner now out for the foreseeable future, Samsonov is set to get a run of games. Saturday was a solid start. Auston Matthews scored twice and Samsonov made 18 saves for his first shutout of the season as the Leafs ground out a 4-0 victory over the Nashville Predators. "Long
DETROIT (AP) — Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin was face-down and motionless on the ice for about a minute after being cross-checked in the back of the head and neck by Ottawa's Mathieu Joseph on Saturday night. Larkin was eventually able to stand up, but was hunched over as he was assisted to the locker room. There was no immediate report on the injury. Standing near the Ottawa goal during a first-period power play, Larkin took the hit from Joseph and was pushed into the Senators' Parker
The quarterback situations for the Jaguars, Browns, Saints and Seahawks for Sunday’s slate of Week 14 games.
An investment group with holdings in the NFL, Premier League, MLB and other entities is now negotiating with the PGA Tour.
LAS VEGAS (AP) — One touchdown would have been enough for the Raiders. Or two field goals. Even one field goal would have forced overtime. But Las Vegas couldn't even manage that much offense in a 3-0 loss to the visiting Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, an ignominious result that led to interim coach Antonio Pierce pledging to evaluate everyone in the organization. “The whole football program, our whole program — everybody,” Pierce said. “Got to win. It ain’t good enough. So, got to win.” Any evalu
Oregon quarterback Bo Nix finished third in Heisman Trophy balloting behind winner Jayden Daniels and Michael Penix Jr.