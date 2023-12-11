Postecoglou praises Richarlison after striker breaks three-month goal drought

The Canadian Press

DETROIT (AP) — Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin was face-down and motionless on the ice for about a minute after being cross-checked in the back of the head and neck by Ottawa's Mathieu Joseph on Saturday night. Larkin was eventually able to stand up, but was hunched over as he was assisted to the locker room. There was no immediate report on the injury. Standing near the Ottawa goal during a first-period power play, Larkin took the hit from Joseph and was pushed into the Senators' Parker