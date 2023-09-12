Post-typhoon rain in China kills at least seven

STORY: Images shown on CCTV showed extensive flooding in Guangxi and Guangdong province on Monday (September 11), with emergency personnel evacuating residents on rubber dinghies. Drone footage showed swollen rivers overtaking nearby towns with floodwater.

Incessant storms in the last three days in most areas of Yulin city caused 115 landslides that destroyed roads, state media said, while a total of 13,200 people had been evacuated in Yangjiang as of 17:30 on Sunday, CCTV reported on Monday.

Scientists warn that typhoons hitting China are becoming more intense and their paths growing more complex, escalating risk of disaster, even in coastal cities such as Shenzhen that already have strong flood defence capabilities.