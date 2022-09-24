Post-Tropical Cyclone Fiona Hits Atlantic Canada

Post-Tropical Cyclone Fiona hit the Atlantic Canada region, including the town of Parkers Cove, Newfoundland and Labrador, on Saturday, September 24, according to the Canadian Weather Service.

The storm brought “band of moderate to heavy rain” and “hurricane-force wind gusts,” the service said.

The Canadian Hurricane Centre said that the storm was expected to move northeast through the Gulf of St. Lawrence on Saturday.

Video filmed by Twitter user @Emmypanda1 in the early morning hours on Saturday shows powerful winds and intense rainfall in Parkers Cove, Newfoundland and Labrador. Credit: @Emmypanda1 via Storyful