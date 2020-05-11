Post-lockdown luck for Croatian oyster farmers?
Location: Brijesta, Croatia
As the government begins to ease restrictions
oyster farmers are hoping for a surge in demand
when restaurants reopen
The Mali Ston oyster farms
produce around two million oysters a year
But the industry has taken a big hit
with restaurants also struggling
(SOUNDBITE) (Croatian) BOTA SARE RESTAURANT MANAGER, TOMISLAV SARE, SAYING:
"For now, in the first month after opening, I expect a decrease in income of 90 to 95%. After that it is hard to predict because no one knows if the border will open, when it will open, as well as the flights, like many other restaurants on the coast we depend on tourists."
Farmers hope tourists come before the summer heat
as oysters often perish
in late summer's warmer and saltier water