Post-lockdown luck for Croatian oyster farmers?

Post-lockdown luck for oyster farmers?

Location: Brijesta, Croatia

As the government begins to ease restrictions

Scroll to continue with content Ad

oyster farmers are hoping for a surge in demand

when restaurants reopen

The Mali Ston oyster farms

produce around two million oysters a year

But the industry has taken a big hit

with restaurants also struggling

(SOUNDBITE) (Croatian) BOTA SARE RESTAURANT MANAGER, TOMISLAV SARE, SAYING:

"For now, in the first month after opening, I expect a decrease in income of 90 to 95%. After that it is hard to predict because no one knows if the border will open, when it will open, as well as the flights, like many other restaurants on the coast we depend on tourists."

Farmers hope tourists come before the summer heat

as oysters often perish

in late summer's warmer and saltier water