Portuguese PM Costa resigns after being accused in corruption probe
Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa announced his resignation on Tuesday after he was embroiled in a corruption investigation into the awarding of energy-related contracts.
Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) warned Senate GOP leaders Tuesday not to circumvent Sen. Tommy Tuberville’s (R-Ala.) holds on Pentagon appointees, warning it would be a “mistake” for them to support a Democratic resolution to change Senate procedure. The Democrats are offering a standing order resolution that would allow them to get around Tuberville’s holds, which the…
As the Hungarian government, led by Prime Minister Viktor Orban, threatens to veto the start of negotiations on Ukraine’s European Union accession, signs of discontent are emerging within Hungary, suggesting that Orban may not fully represent the interests of the Hungarian people.
House Republicans are approaching their Biden impeachment inquiry with renewed vigor following the election of Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.), who has cautioned against rushing an investigation even as he’s previously accused the president of bribery. As Speaker, Johnson has stressed a reserved approach to impeachment, invoking the founders in calling it the “heaviest power that…
The Pennsylvania senator accused the California governor of running for president but not having “the guts to announce it,” according to NBC News.
Democrat Gabe Amo defeated Republican Gerry Leonard to win Rhode Island’s 1st Congressional District seat Tuesday, becoming the state’s first Black candidate elected to Congress. The former White House aide succeeds former Democratic Rep. David Cicilline, who stepped down this summer to become president and CEO of the Rhode Island Foundation. Amo, 35, grew up in Pawtucket as the son of Ghanaian and Liberian immigrants. He emerged victorious from a crowded Democratic field in the September primar
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s president on Monday tapped outgoing Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki to try to form a new government even though his Law and Justice party lost its parliamentary majority in a national election three weeks ago. The decision by President Andrzej Duda was likely to delay formation of a new government in Poland, the fifth most populous country in the European Union, because the opposition won enough votes in the Oct. 15 election to take control of Parliament and oust
After creating, approving, and then amending a new bylaw governing dogs in parks, councillors in Saanich, B.C., have finally adopted new rules. The contentious changes involve stricter rules for off-leash dogs — previously allowed in nearly all of the district municipality's parks, at all hours. The new rules limit off-leash dogs to certain parks and designated areas, often for just a few hours each morning. However, dozens of parks still allow off-leash dogs around the clock. "I'm hopeful that
LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Portuguese Prime Minister António Costa resigned Tuesday after his government was involved in a widespread corruption probe, sending a shock wave through the normally tranquil politics of the European Union member. The 62-year-old Costa, Portugal’s Socialist leader since 2015, asserted his innocence but said in a nationally televised address that “in these circumstances, obviously, I have presented my resignation to the president of the republic.” The announcement came ho
The seat opened up after Rep. Lamin Swann died unexpectedly earlier this year.
OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau confirmed the appointment of Mary Moreau to the Supreme Court of Canada after nominating her for the post last month. Moreau, who was chief justice of the Court of King's Bench of Alberta, fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Russell Brown. Before her appointment to the Alberta court 29 years ago, the bilingual Moreau practised law in her native Edmonton, handling civil, criminal and constitutional cases. Moreau was also named a deputy judge of th
Canada's premiers lashed out at the federal government Monday, saying Ottawa is treading on thin ice by signing bilateral housing deals directly with municipalities while leaving provinces out of the mix.The premiers also faulted Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for not having convened an in-person first ministers' meeting in five years.At a time when the country is facing a series of crises — a housing crunch, a stressed health-care system and big changes in climate policy — the country's premiers
A 34-year-old man was arrested, California police said.
"They never do anything to hold this government accountable," Marjorie Taylor Greene told CNN's Manu Raju.
Vladimir Putin has decided to stay in power until at least 2030, according to Kremlin sources, as Russia continues to wage war against Ukraine.
It was only a year ago that the Supreme Court issued a landmark Second Amendment opinion that expanded gun rights nationwide and established that firearms rules must be consistent with the nation’s “historical tradition.”
Many years beyond the average American retirement age, politicians vie for power and influence. Their constituents tend to prefer they step back and pass the torch to younger people.
The federal government is defending a contract it awarded to international professional services company KPMG, saying the company helped the Natural Resources department identify ways it could save money on real property and information technology."There are times when you actually need an external perspective to help you to think about how to find cost efficiencies … There are times where organizations are actually used to doing things in a certain way and an external perspective can help you f
(Bloomberg) -- Germany is ready to take on the leadership role in NATO that allies have been urging for decades and Europe’s biggest economy and most-populous nation is committed to protecting the military alliance’s eastern flank against Russian aggression, according to Defense Minister Boris Pistorius.Most Read from BloombergWeWork Goes Bankrupt, Signs Pact With Creditors to Cut DebtTrump Testimony Called a ‘Broken Record’ by Judge: Trial UpdateIsrael Latest: Netanyahu Sees a Role in Gaza Secu
Premier Blaine Higgs is already acknowledging he may not be able to make good on a threat to defy the federal government's carbon tax legislation by blocking its collection in New Brunswick.The premier says he expects that legal officials will tell him that any such move would violate federal law, with potentially serious consequences for the province — and for businesses that collect and remit the money. "I'm not about to break the law on this, obviously, and I don't have the opinion yet but I'
Everything you need to know about the King's Speech that King Charles is set to deliver on 7 November, 2023.