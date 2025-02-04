Portland Trail Blazers vs. Phoenix Suns - Game Highlights
Watch the Game Highlights from Portland Trail Blazers vs. Phoenix Suns, 02/03/2025
The Eagles face a familiar foe in this year's Super Bowl.
“She is quite the cook."
The Chiefs are chasing a third straight Super Bowl championship.
Hosts Nate Tice, Charles McDonald and Matt Harmon are live and in person at Radio Row in New Orleans as they react to some breaking news, give their favorite moments from the 2024 season and some spicy bold predictions to watch for in 2025.
The NFL had a heated head-on collision with Trump’s previous administration, leading to some speculation that the NFL would acquiesce to Trump’s DEI stance. For now, Roger Goodell makes it sound like that won’t happen.
Trae Young somehow got his game-winner over Malik Beasley to fall on Monday night in Detroit.
As we saw over the weekend with the Lakers trading for Luka Dončić, any deal is apparently now on the table in the NBA.
Players and coaches retreated to their locker rooms after a fan reportedly required CPR at courtside just prior to the game's scheduled tip.
On this episode of Good Word with Goodwill, Vince and Marcus Thompson unpack the Luka Doncic-Anthony Davis trade for each player and organization. The two then discuss where things stand with Jimmy Butler and the Golden State Warriors and if a return to the Bay area is in play for Kevin Durant. Later, they take a look at the De'Aaron Fox trade that lands the star guard in San Antonio and Zach LaVine in Sacramento.
Christian Polanco and Alexis Guerreros break down Arsenal’s convincing win and the impact their teenage duo had on the game. They also react to Marcus Rashford’s loan to Aston Villa and how this can revitalize his career. Christian and Alexis then chat with Emil Forsberg about his first season in MLS and the experience of being in “onside”, Apple TV’s newest documentary on the 2024 MLS season. Later, Christian and Alexis chat some big MLS news including Cucho Hernandez’s shock transfer to Real Betis.
Pat Hoberg had been a full-time umpire in MLB since 2017.
Fantasy baseball analyst Fred Zinkie kicks off our positional preview series with the catchers.
A shooting during last year's Super Bowl parade left one woman dead and 22 people injured.
The Superdome might not be as revered as other iconic American stadiums, but it has hosted more legendary sports moments than any other venue in the country.
With every Super Bowl title, Mahomes moves up the list of all-time greats.
The Eagles planted a flag, or rather flew one outside the cockpit window as they left Philadelphia and arrived in New Orleans for Super Bowl 2025.
AFC head coach Peyton Manning had jokes for the light-hearted affair, which he has lost three straight years against his younger brother Eli.
As a collective, the Astros, Rangers, Mariners, A's and Angels had a lot to improve on this offseason.
Kevin Durant and Gary Payton crossed paths on Friday and they didn't disappoint.
However, the technology would not involve a chip in the football, which many media and fans have called for in recent years.