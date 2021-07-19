Porthcawl RNLI Rescue Dog Lost at Sea for Three Hours

Porthcawl RNLI recused little doggie Ollie who had been lost at sea in Porthcawl, Wales, for three hours on July 17.

The springer spaniel was reported missing by his owner just after 8am when he disappeared after going for a swim at Newton Beach in Porthcawl.

The lifeboat crew launched their mission in the surrounding waters, and after initially returning to shore in the hope Ollie had swam to safety, they set off a second time, eventually finding the dog at the base of a nearby cliff.

The footage shows the moment Ollie was lifted to safety after being spotted by a kayaker who alerted the team, with one volunteer commenting that the little fella “seems to be in pretty good condition, very thirsty”.

Porthcawl RNLI helm Simon Emms said : “It’s incredible that Ollie had spent over 3 hours at sea when he was found and was around 3 miles from where he’d first gone into the water”. He added: “He seemed very happy to see us and enjoyed his ride on the lifeboat back to Porthcawl.” Credit: Porthcawl RNLI via Storyful