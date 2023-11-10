Port St. Lucie police hope increased wages will help fill school crossing guard vacancies

The Canadian Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump’s lawyers were thwarted Thursday in their longshot bid to put an immediate end to the New York civil fraud trial that threatens the former president’s real estate empire. The judge didn't rule on the request, but he indicated that the trial will go on as scheduled Monday with Donald Trump Jr. returning to the stand as the first defense witness. Trump’s lawyers had asked Judge Arthur Engoron to cut the trial short and issue a verdict clearing Trump, his company and to