Port St. Lucie police hope increased wages will help fill school crossing guard vacancies
Police in Port St. Lucie are working to fill crossing guard vacancies by increasing hourly wages.
Police in Port St. Lucie are working to fill crossing guard vacancies by increasing hourly wages.
The late night host also revealed the most "ridiculous" part of Wednesday night's GOP debate.
"Sometimes I don't know where we are! I don't know what we're talking about!" Goldberg shouted during the meandering discussion.
Palestinian group Islamic Jihad has released a video it says features an elderly woman and teenage boy being held hostage.
Trish Webster died of acute gastrointestinal illness after several months of taking Ozempic and Saxenda
Trump's most recent effort to stop his civil fraud trial was a failure, but lawyers were certainly colorful in their arguments.
NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump’s lawyers were thwarted Thursday in their longshot bid to put an immediate end to the New York civil fraud trial that threatens the former president’s real estate empire. The judge didn't rule on the request, but he indicated that the trial will go on as scheduled Monday with Donald Trump Jr. returning to the stand as the first defense witness. Trump’s lawyers had asked Judge Arthur Engoron to cut the trial short and issue a verdict clearing Trump, his company and to
Attending an event for the launch of her new poetry book, Megan Fox wore a chocolate brown sheer top and leather skirt to nail winter's new big colour trend.
The president and the Fox News reporter argued about abortion, age and polling in yet another confrontation.
Vick Hope attended the Harper's Bazaar Women Of The Year Awards 2023 in London last night wearing a vintage Versace dress with huge cut-outs at the back & side.
The Canadian singer paid tribute to a dancer she performed with during her "A New Day..." Las Vegas residency.
Right-wing activist Jack Posobiec and commentator Charlie Kirk both blamed Taylor Swift's political power for electoral losses.
Israeli infantry engaged in a 10-hour ground and underground battle overnight in the west Jabaliya district of northern Gaza, capturing a Hamas stronghold called "Outpost 17," military authorities said Thursday.
“It’s a big step for both for us and I’m still in complete and total shock, even a month later, but beyond happy,” Rivers tells PEOPLE exclusively.
In a historic turn of events, UN member states have for the first time denied Russia the right to adjudicate in their name at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced on Nov. 9.
The outing comes months after Mendes and ex Camila Cabello announced they were going their separate ways
TORONTO — Ontario Provincial Police say the ex-boyfriend of a woman abducted from a Wasaga Beach home has been charged with her murder, almost two years after her disappearance. It's the first murder charge OPP have announced in Elnaz Hajtamiri's case. OPP say Mohamad Lilo, who had already been arrested and charged in both Hajtamiri's "invasion-style" abduction and her alleged assault weeks earlier, is now facing a first-degree murder charge. In an email, spokesperson Bill Dickson says the OPP's
The retired offensive guard built a life post-football in Bozeman, Montana with his wife and four sons
While under oath this week Donald Trump was instructed to answer questions about his financial documents as part of New York Attorney General Tish James’ civil fraud trial over allegations that he illegally altered the value of his assets. Unsurprisingly, the former president and would-be coup leader tried to answer very little, instead turning Manhattan state Supreme Court Justice Arthur ...
NEW YORK (AP) — Ivanka Trump didn't want to testify. But on the the stand Wednesday in her father's civil fraud trial, she took the opportunity to contend the family business has “overdelivered,” even as she kept her distance from financial documents that New York state says were fraudulent. Former President Donald Trump's elder daughter capped a major stretch in the lawsuit that could reshape his real estate empire. She followed her father and her brothers Eric and Donald Trump Jr. to the witne
The former president faces 91 felony counts in four criminal cases, as well as currently being on trial in a civil fraud case in New York.