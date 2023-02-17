Port St. Lucie High School on code-yellow lockdown
Port St. Lucie High School on code-yellow lockdown
Port St. Lucie High School on code-yellow lockdown
DeSantis told all public universities to hand over the medical data about all trans students. Students are calling it a breach of trans rights.
British Columbia's highest court has ordered the seizure of three Hells Angels clubhouses in the province following a years-long legal battle with the outlaw motorcycle club. On Wednesday, the B.C. Court of Appeal published its decision in the case between the province's Director of Civil Forfeiture and Angel Acres Recreation and Festival Property Ltd. A panel of three judges overturned a 2020 B.C, Supreme Court ruling that allowed the Hells Angels to keep its properties in Nanaimo, Kelowna and
Standing outside the local police station in her village in northeast India, 19-year-old Nureja Khatun is anxious. Nearly an hour later, she sees her husband, Akbar Ali, for just a few seconds when he is shuffled into a police van. Khatun’s husband is one of more than 3,000 men, including Hindu and Muslim priests, who were arrested nearly two weeks ago in the northeastern state of Assam under a wide crackdown on illegal child marriages involving girls under the age of 18.
Concerns were raised at the flats in Gaziantep, where 136 people died last week - the BBC has found.
Four Montreal men are facing 105 charges after they were arrested in Mississauga, Ont. early Thursday while allegedly trying to steal a car in a parking lot. In a news release on Thursday, Peel Regional Police said they were called to a "car theft in progress" in the lot near Dixie Road and Matheson Boulevard East at about 3:25 a.m. When officers arrived, they arrested the four men and seized automobile master keys, a key reprogrammer and break-in tools, police said in the release. One of the me
A B.C. Supreme Court judge in Kamloops has ordered the sale of a house once owned by the man responsible for beating a young man and leaving him permanently brain damaged, with all proceeds going to the victim's family. On Thursday, Justice Joel Groves ordered the house in Kamloops's Brocklehurst neighbourhood, previously owned by Kristopher Teichrieb, to be sold by Jessie Simpson's parents, who have been seeking financial compensation from Teichrieb after the attack. On June 19, 2016, Teichrieb
Teen charged in shooting of five high school students at Edmondson Village Shopping Center
Louisiana State PoliceA Shreveport police officer who shot and killed an unarmed Black man as he fled his home earlier this month was arrested on Thursday morning, according to Louisiana State Police.The cop, Alexander Tyler, has been charged with negligent homicide nearly two weeks after Alonzo Bagley, 43, died at his apartment complex on Feb. 3 following a call to police by his wife.“Detectives with the Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations have reviewed body worn camera footage and
Over a year after she was abducted from a home in Wasaga Beach, Ont., Ontario Provincial Police investigators have released new photos of people they believe were involved in Elnaz Hajtamiri's kidnapping. In a news release issued Thursday, police said two men and one woman can be seen in photos taken in Quebec, though police believe these people are living in the Greater Toronto Area. "We need your help in identifying these individuals," the news release reads. Anyone with information about thei
Florida Magistrate Judge Julie Sneed wrote in a ruling that the Scientology head has been "actively concealing his whereabouts or evading service."
The man had asked the boy to take off his socks, officials said.
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star brought her son Omar along to get his own meaningful tattoo
(Bloomberg) -- Excerpts were released from the final report of a Georgia grand jury investigating 2020 election interference by former President Donald Trump and allies. Most Read from BloombergChina Hits Back at US with Sanctions on Lockheed, RaytheonPassengers Take 16-Hour Flight to Nowhere After Auckland to New York U-TurnStar Banker’s Disappearance Unnerves China’s Business EliteTesla Recalls More Than 362,000 Cars Due to ‘Full Self-Driving’ Crash RiskTurns Out a Top George Santos Donor Is i
Miles Bryant, who worked as an officer in Doraville, Georgia, was arrested in connection with the death of missing 16-year-old Susana Morales.
But they’re so far off-base…
Brothers pulled from under tonnes of rubble in the Turkey earthquake after being trapped for 198 hours said they survived by drinking protein shakes.Survivor Muhammed Enes Yeninar, 17, and his 21-year-old brother, Abdulbaki Yeninar, were engulfed when their building collapsed on top of them.Now Abdulbaki said his bodybuilding little brother's high-protein shake powders kept them alive.He said after his rescue on February 14: 'My brother is doing bodybuilding and is interested in sports.'He had protein shakes. We took them. I was at ease. I knew I would be saved. We prayed while we were under the rubble. There was air coming in.'Rescuers pulled the brothers from the rubble in the city of Kahramanmaras in Kahramanmaras Province following a five-hour excavation.A first piece of footage shows how the pair waved at their rescuers' cameras as they were reached through a small gap in the wreckage.And a second clip shows how they were carried into daylight on stretchers, with Muhammed wrapped in a thermal blanket.Remarkably - despite their ordeal - the brothers were found to be in robust health during a check-up at the medical faculty of Kahramanmaras Sutcu Imam University.The story had another happy ending when Muhammed asked after his mother and was told she had been saved two days earlier.She had been sent to a hospital in the city of Kayseri in Kayseri Province to receive treatment for her injured feet.Muhammed said: 'We also had food with us. But we drank protein powder. We have a soldier brother, Mehmet. I knew that he would come.'When the soldiers reached us, we were relieved when we heard their voices. They took me out first and then my brother.'A 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck the district of Pazarcik in Kahramanmaras Province at 4:17 am on February 6. It was felt in nine more Turkish provinces.Later that day, at 1:24 pm, a 7.6-magnitude quake hit the district of Elbistan in Kahramanmaras Province and was followed by 3,170 aftershocks.As per the latest update by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, 35,418 have died in Turkey. Along with more than 5,814 casualties in Syria, more than 41,000 people are confirmed dead.
The home secretary has demanded an "explanation" from police over the decision to reveal details of Nicola Bulley's private life. A source close to Suella Braverman said she was "concerned" by the disclosure of the missing mother-of-two's personal information by Lancashire Police, including that she suffered "some significant issues with alcohol", which had resurfaced over recent months. The Home Office said it was receiving regular updates from the force - and received an explanation on Thursday for "why personal details about Nicola were briefed out at this stage of the investigation".
Forty years after 11-year-old Maryann Hanley was killed in a Boston park, her sisters are arguing against parole for her convicted killer.
Lancashire Police shared details of Ms Bulley’s ‘significant issues with alcohol’ relating to home visit on 10 January
TORONTO — A student is in hospital after being shot in the chest during a drive-by shooting outside a Toronto high school, police said Thursday as they looked for suspects in the case. Police said the shooting took place around noon Thursday in the parking lot of Weston Collegiate Institute. Duty Insp. Ryan Forde said "unknown males" drove by and shot a 15-year-old boy in the chest from their car. Forde couldn't say if the Grade 10 student and the suspects knew each other. "After he was shot he