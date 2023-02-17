Port St. Lucie High School on code-yellow lockdown

The Independent

Brothers pulled from under tonnes of rubble in the Turkey earthquake after being trapped for 198 hours said they survived by drinking protein shakes.Survivor Muhammed Enes Yeninar, 17, and his 21-year-old brother, Abdulbaki Yeninar, were engulfed when their building collapsed on top of them.Now Abdulbaki said his bodybuilding little brother's high-protein shake powders kept them alive.He said after his rescue on February 14: 'My brother is doing bodybuilding and is interested in sports.'He had protein shakes. We took them. I was at ease. I knew I would be saved. We prayed while we were under the rubble. There was air coming in.'Rescuers pulled the brothers from the rubble in the city of Kahramanmaras in Kahramanmaras Province following a five-hour excavation.A first piece of footage shows how the pair waved at their rescuers' cameras as they were reached through a small gap in the wreckage.And a second clip shows how they were carried into daylight on stretchers, with Muhammed wrapped in a thermal blanket.Remarkably - despite their ordeal - the brothers were found to be in robust health during a check-up at the medical faculty of Kahramanmaras Sutcu Imam University.The story had another happy ending when Muhammed asked after his mother and was told she had been saved two days earlier.She had been sent to a hospital in the city of Kayseri in Kayseri Province to receive treatment for her injured feet.Muhammed said: 'We also had food with us. But we drank protein powder. We have a soldier brother, Mehmet. I knew that he would come.'When the soldiers reached us, we were relieved when we heard their voices. They took me out first and then my brother.'A 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck the district of Pazarcik in Kahramanmaras Province at 4:17 am on February 6. It was felt in nine more Turkish provinces.Later that day, at 1:24 pm, a 7.6-magnitude quake hit the district of Elbistan in Kahramanmaras Province and was followed by 3,170 aftershocks.As per the latest update by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, 35,418 have died in Turkey. Along with more than 5,814 casualties in Syria, more than 41,000 people are confirmed dead.