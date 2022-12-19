Porch Pirate Bear Steals Bagel Delivery From North Carolina Doorstep

A hungry bear was seen snacking on a treat and stealing a bagel delivery from a porch in Hendersonville, North Carolina, on December 16.

Footage recorded by Mary McClear’s Ring camera shows the bear treating itself to a snack left on McClear’s porch, then stealing a package full of bagels.

McClear told Storyful a friend had sent her a box of bagels from New York City, and that she also leaves a snack box on her porch for delivery drivers who come by.

“Well, we left early for an event and the box was delivered after we left,” McClear told Storyful. “We had a visitor help himself!” Credit: Mary McClear via Storyful