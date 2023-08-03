Popular Hulu show filmed in Oklahoma returns for third, final season
Video of Allysha Chapman's comment during the 4-0 defeat to Australia has gone viral.
One playoff series against the Maple Leafs was enough to sour the idea of ever playing for a Canadian team, Radko Gudas recently admitted.
“I had those chances and (I felt like) basically I blew them,” says Garrett Davila of the Charlotte Knights. “But looking back, I didn’t blow them.”
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Italy's players dropped to their knees, buried their faces and tearfully wondered how their tournament had suddenly ended following a shocking upset to South Africa in the Women’s World Cup. The 54th-ranked team in the world stunned Italy, ranked 16th by FIFA, with a 3-2 victory over the Italians in Wednesday's Group G finale. South Africa won with a stoppage-time goal by Thembi Kgatlana. South Africa was ecstatic as players screamed and danced and said thankful pr
Ranking the top contenders in the wake of the MLB trade deadline usually consists of a mild favorite and then everyone else. Not so much this year.
With Jake Fischer on vacation, Dan Devine is joined by J.E. Skeets of the No Dunks podcast to talk about the latest update on Damian Lillard’s trade request, retired jersey numbers and the very interesting Toronto Raptors.
MELBOURNE, Australia — While the final score between Canada and Australia was anything but close, the opening goal in the lopsided 4-0 Matildas' win showed just how tight the margins can be in world football. Australian goalkeeper Mackenzie Arnold started the move, after skilfully corralling a hard-hit backpass from a defender under pressure from Canadian Adriana Leon, with a sweeping pass that found Caitlin Foord near midfield. She quickly sent the ball forward to Steph Catley, whose ensuing cr
McElhenney tells PEOPLE how his relationship with Reynolds has grown since they purchased the Welsh soccer team
Luke Rockhold is throwing his name into consideration to be Georges St-Pierre's opponent for his upcoming grappling match.
Nate Diaz thinks former UFC rival Conor McGregor should turn his attention to Justin Gaethje – rather than Michael Chandler
With Bronny James recovering from a sudden cardiac arrest, here's what sports cardiologists can explain about the health condition — and how realistic a return to the court could be.
HoopsHype ranks the five players who have appeared most often in NBA trade rumors, including Damian Lillard, Donovan Mitchell and more.
Check out our latest batch of running back rankings for the 2023 fantasy draft season.
The Blue Jays appear to have dodged a bullet as manager John Schneider revealed some good news on Tuesday regarding Bo Bichette's injury status.
This one's playing out in the court of public opinion.
TRENČÍN, Slovakia — Ryder Ritchie scored a hat trick and had two assists for Canada's men's under-18 hockey team in a 14-4 over co-host Slovakia at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup on Tuesday. Canada, which lost 9-6 to Finland on Monday, scored three unanswered goals to start the game. Although Slovakia responded by scoring twice, the Canadians pulled ahead to lead 8-3 by the end of the second period. Canada then outscored Slovakia 6-1 in the third. "I thought the guys were really focused, which I expecte
MELBOURNE, Australia — While Olympic champion Canada has exited the FIFA Women's World Cup after the group stage, 16 teams are still in contention. The expanded 32-country tournament already boasts record ticket sales, improved prize money and new faces. A look at five things from the 2023 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. DEPOSIT TIME Canada's early exit at the tournament will not help Canada Soccer's bottom line as much as it no doubt hoped. According to FIFA, participating member associ
Real-time updates and analysis on all the transactions in Major League Baseball leading up to the trade deadline. Teams had until 3 p.m. Tuesday to make trades.
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Nathaniel Hackett isn't expecting a phone call from an apologetic Sean Payton any time soon. The New York Jets offensive coordinator was disappointed by disparaging comments made by the Denver coach last week in a story published by USA Today in which he called Hackett’s 15-game stint with the Broncos last season ”one of the worst coaching jobs in the history of the NFL.” Hackett, hired by the Jets during the offseason, said Payton — without ever mentioning him by name
SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Mariners designated for assignment second baseman Kolten Wong on Tuesday after he struggled badly at the plate for most of the season. The move with Wong became necessary after Seattle acquired infielder Josh Rojas and outfielder Dominic Canzone in a trade with Arizona on Monday that sent closer Paul Sewald to the Diamondbacks. Rojas and Canzone were added to the active roster and both were in the starting lineup for Tuesday’s game against Boston. “Just caught off guar