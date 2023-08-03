Popular Hulu show filmed in Oklahoma returns for third, final season

The Canadian Press

TRENČÍN, Slovakia — Ryder Ritchie scored a hat trick and had two assists for Canada's men's under-18 hockey team in a 14-4 over co-host Slovakia at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup on Tuesday. Canada, which lost 9-6 to Finland on Monday, scored three unanswered goals to start the game. Although Slovakia responded by scoring twice, the Canadians pulled ahead to lead 8-3 by the end of the second period. Canada then outscored Slovakia 6-1 in the third. "I thought the guys were really focused, which I expecte