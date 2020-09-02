Pope visibly happy to resume public audiences

About 500 people attended the audience, held in the San Damaso courtyard in the Vatican's Apostolic Palace, nearly all of them wearing masks and keeping social distancing except for when the pope walked near them.

Francis, who last held a public audience with a live crowd on March 4, clearly enjoyed himself as walked past the crowd, stopping to talk to people from a distance of one or two metres (yards).

He kissed a Lebanese flag handed to him by one visitor and stopped to say a silent prayer for the country.