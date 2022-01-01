Pope praises role of women as peacemakers in his New Year’s address
In the Roman Catholic calendar January 1, is dedicated to world peace, and Pope Francis has used the occasion to praise the role of women as peacemakers.
Raptors star forward Pascal Siakam matched his career high with 19 rebounds against the Clippers. That, coupled with his team’s win, was enough to close out the year on a good note. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.
Jack Hughes scored 2:55 into overtime and New Jersey beat the Edmonton Oilers 6-5 on Friday after Devils coach Lindy Ruff tested positive for COVID-19 hours before the game.
Fred VanVleet had 31 points and nine assists in his first game back from COVID-19 protocols to lift the Toronto Raptors to a 116-108 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday.
The NHL has postponed eight more games in Canada due to attendance restrictions implemented in response to a rapid rise in COVID-19 cases.
On the subject of Beijing 2022 going ahead as planned, one of Canada's key sport leaders sounded very guarded as the calendar turned to the Olympic year.
The Toronto Raptors eked out a win against the Los Angeles Clippers, thanks in large part to returning OG Anunoby and Fred VanVleet, alongside Pascal Siakam. Though there is still conditioning and chemistry work to be done, their energy was pivotal in Friday’s win. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.
Lorenzo Insigne has reportedly agreed to join Toronto FC next summer in what is being lauded as one of the most momentous transfers in MLS history.
Brandon Bolden is cancer-free after being diagnosed with a type of skin cancer in 2018.
Matt Gomercic has signed a deal with the ECHL's Atlanta Gladiators three years after the tragic accident.
The Vikings need a win at Lambeau Field on Sunday to stay in playoff contention and might be down to a rookie or recent signee.
Ricky Rubio tore his ACL on Tuesday night and is out for the season.
Sam Jones was known as "The Shooter" and "Mr. Clutch" in winning 10 titles in a 12-year career.
Buy low on John Gibson, worry about Mike Smith, and trade Erik Karlsson.
Travis Howe and Nico Blachman decided to square off at centre ice even before the first whistle.
From Shrunken Conor Garlands to hot mics, to bucketless EBUGs and legendary pressers, these are best viral NHL videos to bless our timelines in 2021.
With the new year comes renewed hope -- regardless of the state of each Canadian team's current NHL season. The Zone Time crew discusses what each club North of the border should have on their list of resolutions for 2022.
A preview of every bowl game ... from a betting perspective.
SYDNEY (AP) — Greece badly missed elbow-injury victim Stefanos Tsitsipas in the singles when it was beaten by Poland on the opening day of the 16-team ATP Cup tournament on Saturday. World number four Tsitsipas was a late withdrawal from his match with ninth-ranked Hubert Hurkacz, who went on to beat replacement Aristotelis Thanos 6-1, 6-2 to give Poland an unassailable 2-0 lead after Kamil Majchrzak had defeated Michail Pervolarakis 6-1, 6-4 earlier. Tsitsipas watched from the team bench, with
Dan Wetzel, Pete Thamel and SI's Pat Forde taped a late-night edition of the podcast recapping the College Football Playoff semifinals. In the Cotton Bowl, Alabama rolled newcomer Cincinnati 27-6 and in the Orange Bowl we saw Georgia dismantle Michigan 34-11. What is the next possible step to make the playoffs more interesting? Can we finally expand this thing?
The current version of the four-team playoff appears in its twilight, and it will be remembered as a positive incremental evolution that bested its predecessor but ultimately became stale.