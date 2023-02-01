Pope Francis Drives Through DRC Capital in Popemobile

Pope Francis drove through the crowded streets of Kinshasa, the capital city of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), on Tuesday, January 31, marking the first papal visit to the nation since 1985.

In a speech to politicians and dignitaries at the presidential palace on Tuesday, the pope condemned the exploitation in the DRC, Vatican News reported. “Political exploitation gave way to an ‘economic colonialism’ that was equally enslaving," he said.

After his visit to the DRC, the pontiff is scheduled to travel to South Sudan, Vatican News said.

Footage by kev__ali shows the pontiff and his motorcade driving past cheering crowds of people in Kinshasa. Credit: kev__ali via Storyful