Pope Francis Calls on Lawmakers to Address Climate Change

Pope Francis called on governments to work together to tackle climate change on October 9 as he hosted lawmakers who were in Rome for a two-day preparatory meeting for the annual United Nations Climate Change Conference, Vatican News reported.

Pope Francis addressed the lawmakers in the Paul VI Hall, days after signing a joint appeal with religious leaders and scientists that called on governments to come together on goals at the upcoming conference.

The pope called on lawmakers to “transition towards clean energy; to adopt sustainable land use practices, preventing deforestation and restoring forests, conserving biodiversity, favoring food systems that are environmentally friendly and respectful of local cultures, and to promote sustainable lifestyles and patterns of consumption and production,” according to Vatican News.

The 26th UN climate conference is scheduled to take place in Glasgow, Scotland, from October 31 to November 12. Credit: Vatican News via Storyful