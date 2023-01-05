Pope Benedict's Coffin Carried Into St Peter's Square Ahead of Funeral

Mourners clapped as the coffin of former Pope Benedict XVI was carried into St Peter’s Square in the Vatican on Thursday morning, January 5, shortly before his funeral service began.

Video by the deputy editor at The Irish Catholic, Chai Brady, shows the coffin being brought out and a large crowd of mourners in the square.

Pope Benedict’s funeral got underway at 8:30 am local time. Pope Francis was scheduled to preside over the Mass.

Ahead of his funeral on Thursday, the remains of the late pope were lying in state in St Peter’s Basilica. The remains were transferred to the basilica on Monday morning in a private ceremony, according to Vatican News.

The former pope died on New Year’s Eve, aged 95. Credit: Chai Brady via Storyful