Pop-up clinic at Sacramento supermarket vaccinates dozens against COVID-19 in just 2 hours
California leaders announced Wednesday that the COVID-19 omicron variant was detected in the Golden State, making it the first known case in the country. Although there is still much to learn about this new variant, medical experts say vaccinations are key in protecting yourself and your family. The La Familia Counseling Center in Sacramento is working to encourage vaccinations in area communities with low vaccination rates.