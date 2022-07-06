Pool Party: Adorable Hamster Rolls Around in Mini Tub

A pampered hamster, known as Little Phoebe, enjoyed downtime in a miniature sand-filled swimming pool, recent video shows.

Videos of the pampered pets are captured by their owner, Jaieden Ace Shen, who is based in Singapore. Shen posts the results to his Hamstars YouTube channel, which boasts more than 160,000 subscribers.

This video shows Little Phoebe endlessly roll around in the miniature pool.

“It’s pool time fun for Little Phoebe! Work hard, play hard, friends,” Jaieden Ace Shen said. Credit: Jaieden Ace Shen via Storyful