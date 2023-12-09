Pool company files for bankruptcy, leaves pools unfinished
A popular Polk County pool company is going out of business and announced plans to file for Chapter 7 Bankruptcy, leaving dozens of homeowners scrambling to get their unfinished pools complete. “I’m just really disappointed and frustrated. It's gross we have frogs that live in here,” said Marife Garcia. Garcia was looking forward to her family enjoying the summer inside their new pool. She said she signed a contract with Aquanautics Pools in December 2022, to build a pool that was supposed to be completed by this July.