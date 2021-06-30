Pooch Enjoys Homemade Popsicle During Canadian Heat Wave

A Canadian dog owner helped her four-legged friend cool off on June 29 as the temperature in Edmonton, Alberta, climbed to 36 C (97 F) during a “prolonged, dangerous, and historic heat wave,” Environment Canada said.

“Cooper has discovered the joy of a homemade popsicle,” owner Laurel Hawkswell wrote on Twitter on Tuesday.

Edmonton officials encouraged residents to stay cool as Environment Canada issued a heat warning for Northern Alberta. Credit: Laurel Hawkswell via Storyful