Pompeo: Shots fired by North Korea 'accidental'

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says that shots fired by North Korea across its border with South Korea on Saturday (May 2) were likely "accidental".

North and South Korea exchanged gunfire around a rural guard post, raising tensions on the peninsula just a day after North Korean state media showed Kim visiting a factory, the first report of him making a public appearance since mid-April.

South Korea responded to shots fired from across the DMZ but no casualties were reported.

Speaking on ABC This Week, Pompeo declined to comment on Kim's health, following rumors that he was gravely ill.

A South Korean government official also said on Sunday (May 3) that Kim did not undergo surgery in his three week absence.

There had been reports that the North Korean leader had undergone serious cardiovascular surgery.