Polo Trial One Week In

The Canadian Press

TORONTO — Emergency crews say a teenager has died after getting caught in a Toronto storm drain tunnel during a bout of heavy rain. Toronto fire says it received a call around 1:20 a.m. Friday about a person who was swept into the water at Earl Bales Park, the site of a large stormwater management pond in the area of North York. Toronto Fire Services Capt. Dan Vieira says one teenager managed to get out of the water and then sought someone else to call police to search for his missing friend. Vi