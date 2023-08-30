Polls are closed in Mississippi
The polls are closed for the primary runoff elections.
The polls are closed for the primary runoff elections.
The group will also have a billboard in Times Square showing all 91 felony charges against the former president.
Three Democratic candidates and 12 Republican candidates have announced their camapaign for president
The Republican presidential candidate and former federal prosecutor said the trial date is realistic but "disastrous" for the GOP.
A Trump aide testified that Giuliani was "definitely intoxicated" on Election Night 2020, but Rudy disputed that, saying he was drinking Diet Coke
New Hampshire secretary of state says he’s ‘not seeking to remove any names from the presidential primary ballot’
Trump claims ‘roomer’ indicates DeSantis is set to take on Rick Scott in Florida senate race
The former president shared an edited image of his successor on his Truth Social platform.
Fox News' Peter Doocy appeared to be readying conservatives for the possibility of new health guidelines on drinking, despite no news of the sort being announced.
Ex-president stepped away from Trump Organization business in 2016 and dispute was put on hold during his presidency
The Republican Accountability Project, an anti-Trump Republican group, is launching a campaign targeting the former president's Georgia indictment.
Mr Navarro will soon be tried on two counts of criminal contempt of Congress
MSNBC host notes that in the current political moment, "far right politics is coinciding with far right violence" The post Rachel Maddow Worries Trump Will Be ‘Probably President for Life’ if He Wins in 2024 (Video) appeared first on TheWrap.
Harris' allies see the debate as Newsom's attempt to leap ahead of his fellow Golden State counterpart in the eyes of Democratic voters, per NBC News.
The Republican envisions a Democrat winning 2024 when up against Trump -- and it's not President Biden The post New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu Says Supporting Trump Today Is ‘Effectively Handing’ Kamala Harris the White House appeared first on TheWrap.
Geoff Duncan, the former lieutenant governor of Georgia, gave his party a stark warning over the former president.
Alina Habba unwittingly "destroyed" the explanation, said critics.
But "we still live on this version of Earth,” where no “viable” opponent has come forward, the Meet the Press anchor says The post Chuck Todd Says Believing Trump ‘Can’t Lose’ GOP Primary Is the Same ‘Failure of Imagination’ That Led to 2016 Win (Video) appeared first on TheWrap.
A former Russian general has called for a tactical nuclear strike in southern Ukraine after Kyiv’s forces were said to be gaining a foothold near some of Moscow’s weakest defences in the area.
Donald Trump's eldest son doesn’t “feel right about profiting” from his dad’s arrest, but he'll do what he must to help “the cause.”
Less than a week after Canada's Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the likely end of his marriage, his Conservative rival Pierre Poilievre launched an ad narrated by his wife touting him as the leader the country needs. The video ad, broadcast on TV and posted online, is titled "Meet Pierre Poilievre." In it, his wife Anaida briefly sums up his childhood in the suburbs, mentions that his two young children call him "Papa," and says she knows him as the man who loves her for who she is, "a Canadian who came to call Canada home - and his wife."