Polls close in Iran's presidential election

"Polling stations are obliged to accept ballots as long as there are people at polling stations," the Interior Ministry said in a statement, according to state TV.

Iranians have a choice between four mostly hardline candidates in Friday's president election, a contest likely to reinforce the authority of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the country's strongly anti-Western Supreme Leader.

Clerical officials who vetted the candidates rejected several prominent moderates and conservatives, initially resulting in a field of five hardliners and two low-key moderates.