Pollock Pines residents taking advantage of break in storms to clean up, stock up

Pollock Pines is digging out after getting a decent amount of snow from this week's storms. Saturday residents took advantage of a break in the storms to clean up and stock up before the next one arrives next week. "It seems like it goes in seven-year cycles and every cycle we just get hammered up here," said Justin Stockwell. Highway 50 was clear with traffic moving smoothly Saturday, but some of the secondary roads in Pollock Pines still needed to be plowed.