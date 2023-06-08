Pollock Pines addresses safety concerns following crash that sent 5 children to the hospital

Wednesday marks one week since 5 kids were struck by a van at a crosswalk in Pollock Pines. Three of those children suffered from major injuries. 4-year-old Juniper remains in the hospital fighting for her life. As the community works to move forward from this tragic incident many are asking what can be done so that this will never happen again. Monday, Placerville CHP held a town hall meeting to address the concerns of the community and provide an update on the ongoing investigation into the 21-year-old driver. "We were able to have a civil dialogue, back and forth, a give and take to where everyone had an opportunity to be heard. We didn’t leave there until every hand had an opportunity to be raised," said CHP Lt. Rick Hatfield.