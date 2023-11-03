New poll shows Beshear, Cameron in tight race as KY governor's race enters final days
New poll shows Beshear, Cameron in tight race as KY governor's race enters final days
New poll shows Beshear, Cameron in tight race as KY governor's race enters final days
NEW YORK (AP) — A New York federal judge cited former President Donald Trump’s “repeated public statements” Friday among reasons why a jury will be anonymous when it considers damages stemming from a defamation lawsuit by a writer who says Trump sexually abused her in the 1990s. Judge Lewis A. Kaplan issued an order establishing that the jury to be chosen for the January trial in Manhattan will be transported by the U.S. Marshals Service. “In view of Mr. Trump’s repeated public statements with r
MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, one of the leading promoters of false 2020 election fraud claims, is facing pushback from election officials and experts after announcing the rollout of a device that he says can help keep elections secure. Lindell says the wireless monitoring device, which was formally unveiled two weeks ago after Lindell first announced it in August at his so-called Election Crime Bureau Summit, is designed to detect if voting machines are connected to the internet. The MyPillow CEO, who falsely claims that voting machines were manipulated to steal the 2020 election from Donald Trump, is facing defamation lawsuits from the voting machine companies Dominion Voting Systems and Smartmatic.
Senator Percy Downe, who was chief of staff to Prime Minister Jean Chrétien, says it is time for the Liberal Party of Canada to have a discussion about who will lead them into the next election.In an opinion piece published in National Newswatch, the senator from Prince Edward Island said Liberals owed Prime Minister Justin Trudeau a debt of gratitude for leading the party from third party status to government, but given declining support in each successive election and poor polling numbers curr
"The View" hosts relentlessly knocked the former Fox News figure over his "fallen" career Wednesday.
After a long season down in the polls, Republican candidate Daniel Cameron is now neck-and-neck with Gov. Andy Beshear, a new poll says
Utah prosecutors have charged a former county clerk with three felonies and other counts for allegedly shredding and otherwise mishandling ballots from the 2020 and 2022 elections. The alleged misdeeds involved ballots cast by about 5,000 voters in Juab County, a desert area of west-central Utah with about 12,000 residents. Former Juab County Clerk/Auditor Alaina Lofgran is accused of allowing ballots to be shredded soon after the 2022 election in violation of a law requiring their preservation for at least 22 months.
A federal judge said Donald Trump will face an anonymous jury as it decides how much he should pay E. Jean Carroll for defaming the writer in 2019 by denying that he raped her. U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan in Manhattan said he found "strong reason" to provide special protections for jurors at the scheduled Jan. 16, 2024 civil trial. He cited the former U.S. president's repeated public criticisms of Carroll and the "extensive media coverage" of her case.
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota Supreme Court justices appeared skeptical Thursday that states have the authority to block former President Donald Trump from the ballot, with some suggesting that Congress is best positioned to decide whether his role in the January 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol should prevent him from running. Justices sharply questioned an attorney representing Minnesota voters who had sued to keep Trump off the state ballot under the rarely used “insurrection” clause of the
A New York appeals court rules that Ivanka Trump must testify in the $250 million financial fraud trial of her father, eldest brothers and their family business.
Pakistan’s election oversight body on Thursday postponed the country's upcoming parliament elections for the second time, saying the vote — originally expected in November and then scheduled for the last week of January — will instead take place in February. The Election Commission of Pakistan said the balloting would be held on Feb. 8, a date chosen following consultations with the country's President Arif Alvi that were requested by the country’s Supreme Court. Pakistan's imprisoned former premier and top opposition leader Imran Khan, whose Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party is a strong contender in the race, had voiced fears the vote could be delayed indefinitely.
It takes a village — of donors and poll respondents — to qualify for a presidential primary debate. In recent years, one factor in this winnowing process has been a candidate's ability to qualify for primary debates — and a failure to qualify might portend the near-term end of a candidate's campaign. Heading into the GOP's third debate on Nov. 8 in Miami, the Republican National Committee's requirements to make the stage could prove too high a hurdle for some Republicans to overcome.
Vladimir Putin isn't quite the man he used to be — more than a decade has passed since the Russian president engaged in public stunts to boast of his vigor by hugging a polar bear or riding a horse barechested in the mountains. The war in Ukraine has further dented that strongman image. Putin is still expected to seek another term when Russia holds presidential elections next March.
Scott Morgan/ReutersDonald Trump’s attorneys on Thursday night filed an emergency request to a federal appeals court asking for a gag order to be lifted in the case in which he’s accused of attempting to subvert the result of the 2020 election. U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan reimposed the gag order on Sunday, restricting Trump from making public statements about special counsel Jack Smith, potential witnesses in the case, and court employees. “No court in American history has imposed a gag or
Andy Beshear has led over Daniel Cameron in most Kentucky governor's race polls. But an Emerson College Polling report shows the race tightening.
Defence counsel ask Judge Chutkan to resolve question of presidential immunity
MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie has a message for disgruntled Democrats and independents in New Hampshire fed up with the 2024 presidential front-runners. “Vote in the Republican primary, baby. We’re the only game in town, and we’re the only way to stop Donald Trump," he told voters at a diner in Derry last week during a swing through the first-in-the-nation primary state. As his GOP rivals including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott go all
And then there were five. Republican presidential candidates are facing a smaller field of contenders as they prepare for the third debate set for next week after former Vice President Mike Pence pulled out of the race. With Pence out, it appears just five GOP rivals will likely vie for support at the debate in Miami on Wednesday as former President Donald Trump, who’s once again running for ...
Republican presidential candidate Chris Christie’s campaign is pitching the former New Jersey governor as a candidate ready for the long haul, even as former President Trump dominates the rest of the 2024 GOP field. “As the only campaign taking Trump on directly, we plan to break last. And by running … lean efficiently now, Christie…
Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Photo by Brendan Smialowski / GettyFormer President Donald Trump and his lawyers don’t seem to understand the concept of disqualification. It means you don’t get to play.In the Colorado lawsuit seeking to disqualify him from being on the state ballot for the 2024 presidential election, Trump’s argument boils down to claiming that voters—not courts—should decide whether he can win back the presidency. As his lawyer, Scott Gessler puts it: “(This lawsuit) lo
ATLANTA (AP) — Some Republican lawmakers continued to press Wednesday for changes to protect Georgia's voting system from security weaknesses, but a deputy to Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger accused them of acting in bad faith and promoting lies that Georgia's 2020 election was stolen from Donald Trump. The dispute with some Republicans in the state Senate stems from vulnerabilities in Dominion Voting Systems equipment identified by J. Alex Halderman, an expert witness in a lawsuit challen