Poll: Criminal justice, juvenile crime are top issues
Two new Maryland polls reveal an early lead in the 2024 Baltimore mayor's race and dig deep into juvenile crime as a top issue. Respondents expressed disappointment in what they see as a lack of transparency when it comes to crime. The poll found 59% of respondents favor strict laws, which includes juvenile detention and boot camps; 35% prefer laws that are lenient that provide social programs and counseling; 6% offered no opinion. The poll found African American voters want strict laws more than whites.