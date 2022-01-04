Poll: 4 in 10 in GOP say Jan 6 was very violent

Nearly a year after the Jan. 6 siege, only about 4 in 10 Republicans describe it as very or extremely violent, according to a new poll from The AP-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. (Jan. 4)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories