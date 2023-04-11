Polk County residents can appeal their property tax assessments

Yahoo Finance Video

As Americans gear up for Tax Day on April 18th, a Yahoo Finance Twitter poll reveals that new homeowners are still trying to navigate the potential tax benefits from their home. Dan Geltrude, Geltrude & Company Founder, told Yahoo Finance that what Americans really want to know is if they're going to have "enough deductions" between real estate taxes and mortgage interest. Homeowners with mortgages have access to a number of different tax breaks, including deductions and credits. "The standard deduction is pretty high right now," he says. "So, if you're going to exceed that because you're a homeowner...you're going to get some tax benefit." "If your itemized deduction, because you're a homeowner, are less than the standard deduction, then you're actually not going to get any additional tax benefits," says Geltrude. Dan Geltrude spoke with Yahoo Finance's Brad Smith. Watch the entire interview here. Key Video Moments 00:00:04: Yahoo Finance Twitter poll 00:00:20: Deductions for a new homeowner 00:00:30: Exceeding the standard deduction