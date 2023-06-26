Polk County deputies bust Winter Haven 'family-run' drug operation

The Polk County Sheriff's Office said a "family-run" drug operation busted in Winter Haven led to the arrests of 11 people. According to the Polk County Sheriff's Office, a total of 12 people were arrested, including three juveniles, on multiple charges dealing with illegal drugs. Investigators said they seized 1,366 grams of methamphetamine, 980 grams of cocaine, 901 grams of ecstasy, 224 grams of fentanyl, 158 grams of marijuana, 9 grams of Oxycodone, 202 prescription pills, one pill press, and one gun.