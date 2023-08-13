Politics are main fare at Iowa State Fair
The heavy hitters in the 2024 presidential campaign, including Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis, turned out Saturday at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines.
The former president remains the Republican Party's 2024 front-runner despite dozens of felony charges.
A think tank said that Wagner troops were planning to return to Russia, suggesting their deal with President Vladimir Putin was collapsing.
Migration is an insoluble problem, not because of Home Office incompetence or lack of resources or inadequate border controls. All those things are aggravating the situation but they are not the cause of it. The reason that this country – along with almost every other Western nation – is facing an unmanageable influx of illegal migrants is because our way of life is the one that most people with a degree of self-respect and ambition would choose.
Two constitutional law academics determined that the Constitution bars Trump from becoming president again due to his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection.
The South Carolina senator called for a "fresh set of eyes" hours after Merrick Garland appointed the U.S. attorney as special counsel
"This is another of Donald Trump's fabrications," the former New Jersey governor said.
As his legal peril intensifies, so do Donald Trump's legal fees. Most of these lawyer charges have been paid by draining funds from his political action committee (PAC), Save America, and shifting...
Before the war, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy described arms dealer Serhiy Pashinsky as a "criminal." Now he's a vital supplier of weapons.
OTTAWA — A pile of puzzle pieces spills onto a table. "Everything feels broken," Pierre Poilievre says in a voice-over as the shot tightens in on the federal Conservative leader's face as he appears to be concentrating on sorting the pieces in his palm. He has repeated that line countless times in speeches, on social media and at rallies, but now he is doing so in a slick 29-second advertisement. It is one of several the party rolled out this week as part of a campaign, worth more than $3 millio
The MSNBC host maintains that the GOP is shooting itself in the foot
Trump attempted a coup to hang on to power at the end of his first term, and that was before he faced multiple prosecutions that could bring decades behind bars.
"In Donald Trump's mind, an atmosphere of fear, chaos and violence actually works for him," Charlie Sykes said.
"The greatest myth in American politics is — I hear this all the time — well James, we don't have any bench," Carville recently told The Hill.
Hurd, a harsh Trump critic, also said he faced jeers for "being honest" with the former president's supporters during a recent stop in Iowa.
China was supposed to see a strong rebound from the pandemic. Instead it's facing deflation, massive debt, and a wobbling housing market.
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Gone was the helicopter, but Donald Trump on Saturday renewed his reputation for defying norms and creating a mega-celebrity's spectacle at the Iowa State Fair. Trump, in fewer than two hours on the steaming fairgrounds in Des Moines, attracted thousands of sweating, chanting supporters to his stops at the Iowa Pork Producers tent, a baby farm animal exhibit and a popular Grand Concourse pub. All the while, Trump not-so-subtly tried to set himself apart from Florida Gov.
All of Ukraine's regional army recruitment chiefs have been fired after an internal investigation discovered widespread corruption.
TIME captures Norway's High North, where a new Iron Curtain is coming down just miles away.
Described as the "last European dictator", Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has been escalating tensions with NATO. In post since July 1994, despite growing levels of internal dissent, the Belarusian leader has been kept in power by increasing levels of Russian support, while Mr Lukashenko has recently been emboldened by the presence of Wagner Group mercenary fighters in his country. Mr Lukashenko is a wily politician who has kept a firm grip on power for the past three decades.