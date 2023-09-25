Politics daily briefing: September 25
Daily politics briefing for September 25, as the Liberal Democrats drop a long-standing pledge to put a penny on income tax to improve public services.
Daily politics briefing for September 25, as the Liberal Democrats drop a long-standing pledge to put a penny on income tax to improve public services.
General Milley recently gave damning interview about Trump’s past comments
Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via GettyRep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) used his weekly email newsletter—hosted on a .gov domain that is funded by American taxpayers—on Sunday to launch a thinly veiled, homophobic attack on Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Mark Milley, shockingly suggesting Milley should be put to death.The diatribe came in a section commenting on former Capitol Police Chief Stephen Sund’s testimony to the House Committee on Administration last week, in which Sund discussed the Capitol rio
Kemp sought to defend himself during his talk with the AJC, saying his potential support of Trump next year "has nothing to do with being a coward."
The former president wants to deport millions of immigrants, send National Guard troops into cities, prosecute political opponents — and that's only the start.
Lindell was a fixture in the conservative drive to overthrow now-President Joe Biden's victory immediately after the November 2020 election.
With his spectacles and sombre grey suit, Pavan Kumar Rai looks every inch the professional senior Indian civil servant.
Previous versions of the drone had a range of around 25 miles, weighed around 35 lbs, and could cruise at about 70 mph, Forbes reported.
Many of the party's biggest benefactors remain highly skeptical of a push to win the Sunshine State next year, according to The Washington Post.
Pope Francis has complained about countries “pulling back” from giving weapons to Ukraine in an apparent rebuke of the Polish government.
His weight has ballooned, his speech is often slurred and his eyes appear sullen, but Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov says he is feeling just fine.
Alex WongJustice Clarence Thomas once championed the Supreme Court line of precedent giving deference to federal agency expertise—the so-called “Chevron deference” doctrine—writing in 2005 that the Federal Telecommunications Commission was “in a far better position to address these questions than we are” in a case involving regulation of broadband internet service given that the “subject matter [that] is technical, complex, and dynamic.”Thomas’ decision in that case—one known as Brand X—was no o
The Group of 20 Summit, hosted by India earlier this month, couldn’t have gone better for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It was seen as a foreign policy triumph for Modi and set the tone for India as a great emerging power. Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar was expected to seize on India’s geopolitical high in his speech at the United Nations on Tuesday.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada shared intelligence "many weeks ago" with its allies showing India was behind the slaying of a Sikh separatist on Canadian soil earlier this year.
The Ukrainian presidential election would normally be held in March 2024, but logistics of a free election are complicated by the ongoing war.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov invited Ukrainian parents to "collect their children" taken from Ukraine amid the ongoing war.
None of the politicians condemning the video have directly called out the pro-Khalistan outfit behind it
The Crimean city of Sevastopol, headquarters to Russia's Black Sea Fleet, was hit by rocket attacks for a second consecutive day on Saturday, its Russian-installed governor said.
Ukraine has broken through Russia’s lines in the Zaporizhzhia region and expects to make further breakthroughs, the general leading Kyiv’s offensive in the south has said.
"American cities need Republicans — and Republicans need American cities," Mayor Eric Johnson wrote in a WSJ op-ed announcing his party switch.
The Canadian economy is headed for a rough patch. Growth has already slowed considerably. Job growth has moderated. Inflation remains stubbornly high. But the pain households are feeling today is only going to get worse."The path forward looks bleak," Tiago Figueiredo, a macro strategy associate with Desjardins, said in a note.For a while there, the economy proved more resilient than expected. The Bank of Canada's interest rate hikes piled up one after another. Even so, the jobs market boomed, G