Politics daily briefing – September 23
All the latest political news in the UK, as MPs call on the Government to support under-pressure households ahead of an “inevitable” new energy crisis this winter.
The Conservative Party leader said the Canadian prime minster was "demonizing concerned parents."
The MSNBC host broke out the video to show how Trump has "trouble even forming basic sentences."
“I think he will do what he says," warned William Cohen.
The infectious disease expert responded to the Florida governor's call to "grab that little elf and chuck him across the Potomac."
Polish prime minister, Matesuz Morawiecki, has declared that his country is “no longer transferring weapons to Ukraine”. Instead, it will be focusing on “arming Poland with more modern weapons”. As explosive as the announcement is, it is unlikely to change the situation in Ukraine in the short term.
Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/GettyListen to this full episode of The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon and Stitcher.The latest move by a Georgia judge ruling that two defendants could be tried separately from Donald Trump and 16 others in the Georgia 2020 election case could prove problematic for the former president.That’s according to MSNBC legal analyst and host of the Justice Matters podcast Glenn Kirschner, who joins The New Abnormal this week to spell
‘OK, we’re gonna move on! We’re moving on!’ the White House press secretary announced decisively
The Canadian government has amassed both human and signals intelligence in a months-long investigation of a Sikh activist's death that has inflamed relations with India, sources tell CBC News.That intelligence includes communications involving Indian officials themselves, including Indian diplomats present in Canada, say Canadian government sources.The intelligence did not come solely from Canada. Some was provided by an unnamed ally in the Five Eyes intelligence alliance.In a diplomatic crisis
Christie prepped Trump for presidential debates in both 2016 and 2020.
House Republicans are leaving Washington without a deal to fund the government.
Republicans are in disarray, and some members are willing to reach across the aisle to keep the government open.
Soldiers took armored vehicles past parts of Russia's "Surovikin Line" for the first time, the Institute for the Study of War said.
The far-right congresswoman was seemingly unaware that the Constitution only allows declarations of war against actual nations.
Former President Donald Trump took to Truth Social to urge the GOP to hold the line on the"very important" government funding deadline on September 30.
The former president shared the gruesome idea on the same day he vowed, if reelected, to send troops to the border and expand his Muslim travel ban.
Maxim Shemetov/ReutersRussian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov openly joked about how isolated Russia is at the United Nations General Assembly this week in New York City.“Everything is fine, we are only suffering from isolation,” Lavrov said during a meeting with the Secretary General of the League of Arab States, Ahmed Abu al-Gheit, in response to a question at the UN confab about how he was doing, according to RBC.Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Maria Zakharova, however, took a different tune, cl
A Florida without undocumented workers isn’t working so well for employers — or the rest of us, says Fabiola Santiago | Opinion
“He lives and breathes cruelty without feeling a thing," the MSNBC anchor said of the Republican lawmaker.
"Whenever [Trump] accuses somebody else of doing something, it's almost guaranteed he's doing it himself or he's already done it,” Clinton said on MSNBC.
As it currently stands, legislators are still set to get paid if the government shuts down because they can't come to an agreement to fund it.