Politics daily briefing: October 1
Daily politics briefing for October 1, as the Defence Secretary says some British military training for Ukrainian soldiers could move into the country itself.
Daily politics briefing for October 1, as the Defence Secretary says some British military training for Ukrainian soldiers could move into the country itself.
A commander of the elite Brotherhood Battalion claimed the mission was the catalyst a series of daring attacks on Putin's Black Sea Fleet in Crimea.
Russian air defences have shot down one of the country’s most advanced fighter jets in a friendly fire incident, according to reports.
Ukrainian troops have struggled to implement Western battlefield doctrine, but Western troops would also likely struggle under the same conditions.
The soldiers's rescue from Russian-occupied territory was carried out by a special unit of the Ukrainian Navy's "Angels," said a Facebook post.
"I was infuriated," Hutchinson wrote in her memoir of finding out Cruz was on the tarmac waiting for Trump. "I spotted Cruz and made a dash for him."
Ex-first lady ‘concerned about maintaining and increasing a substantial trust for their son, Barron,’ source says
The rule allows for the House to debate passing a stop-gap spending bill to avert a government shutdown
The GOP-led defense spending bill includes a provision effectively eliminating Austin's salary thanks to an amendment from Marjorie Taylor Greene.
Andrei Troshev was second in command of the Wagner paramilitary group and sided with Vladimir Putin during the June revolt.
A retired US Navy admiral told Insider that Ukraine is having "a significant impact on the Black Sea Fleet without having a fleet."
The former president suggested that California kept its roughly 33 million acres of forest damp to prevent wildfires.
A Russian convicted murderer who confessed to killing his girlfriend served less than half of his sentence after he agreed to fight against Ukraine.
A video appears to show a British-built Challenger 2 tank in Ukraine with an extra piece of armor added to protect a weak spot.
The improvised rocket launchers, made from recovered Russian and Ukrainian hardware, speak to Ukraine's efforts to fight with whatever it can.
The president of the Ukrainian National Federation of Canada is defending a Second World War veteran of a Nazi unit who was recently lauded as a hero in Canada's Parliament. Jurij Klufas has not met 98-year-old Yaroslav Hunka but says the veteran is being treated unfairly. He says Hunka was fighting for Ukraine — not Germany — and that countries, including Canada, have cleared his division of war crimes. "If you're a soldier doesn't mean you're a member of a certain party from the country," Kluf
During a campaign stop at a Westwood ice cream parlor Friday, former President Trump said he may attend his civil trial that begins Monday in New York that will determine the size of his penalty, as much as $250 million, for overstating the value of assets to get better loan terms.
Raskin said he doesn't see Republicans "moving forward" with the evidence-lacking impeachment inquiry into the president.
Cubans interviewed by Reuters said many people were agreeing to fight in the war in Ukraine to escape poverty.
Russia's fall draft, beginning October 1, will conscript 130,000 new soldiers including eligible men living in occupied areas of Ukraine.
In a sign of the toll Moscow's invasion is having on Russian troop levels, President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on Saturday for the military to enlist 130,000 more recruits.