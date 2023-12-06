Politics daily briefing: December 6

The Canadian Press

LONDON (AP) — A lawyer for Prince Harry on Tuesday challenged the U.K. government’s decision to strip him of his security detail after he gave up his status as a working member of the royal family and moved to the United States. The Duke of Sussex has claimed that his safety is jeopardized in part because of hostility toward him and his family on social media and a relentless media that hound him. Attorney Shaheed Fatima said the group that evaluated Harry’s security needs — known by the acronym