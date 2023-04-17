Politics daily briefing: April 17
All the latest political developments in the UK, as shadow health secretary Wes Streeting pledges that Labour will train 15,000 new doctors, to be paid for by abolishing the non-dom tax status.
All the latest political developments in the UK, as shadow health secretary Wes Streeting pledges that Labour will train 15,000 new doctors, to be paid for by abolishing the non-dom tax status.
"This should not be a double standard. Every federal judge in the country comes under these ethics rules," Klobuchar said.
24 Sussex Drive in Ottawa was once the imposing residency of Canada's prime minister for 70 years. Today it is derelict and infested with rodents.
The legal woes of Donald Trump have cast a new light on the role of those federal agents assigned to protect him and other former presidents for the rest of their lives: the U.S. Secret Service. There they were, accompanying the 45th president as he made his way into a Manhattan courthouse earlier this month to be fingerprinted and arraigned on 34 felony counts. Meanwhile, current and former officers assigned to Trump are part of another investigation of the former president, reportedly having t
Melania Trump has kept a low profile since her husband's indictment, but photos from Mar-a-Lago suggest she is remaining by his side.
The senator noted that the country also bought military jets that were manufactured in his home state of South Carolina.
"Democracy demands accountability, and we call on Speaker Sexton to resign for his shameful and unlawful power grab," the petition reads.
Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin has urged Russians to continue fighting even if defeated, the Institute for the Study of War said.
The Heritage Foundation influenced the free-market policies of Ronald Reagan. Now it's just trying to stay relevant in the age of Trump and DeSantis.
Mikhail Teplinsky was only axed from his key role in the war three months ago.
Russian billionaire Andrey Melnichenko and his wife Aleksandra want to be taken off Canada's sanctions list, claiming in Federal Court they've been wrongfully labelled as "elites and close associates" of the Russian regime. The Melnichenkos filed two applications in the Federal Court of Canada in late March, seeking to quash a decision to place them under sanctions related to the war in Ukraine. Court documents obtained by The Canadian Press reveal that the pair have been fighting their inclusio
The South Dakota governor and potential 2024 candidate addressed the conference days after a gunman killed six people in Kentucky with an AR rifle
"We can yell and scream all we want, but we want winners. We want winners for tomorrow. We've got to be inspirational," Sununu said on Friday.
Two legal experts told Insider that the most recent Clarence Thomas controversies could prompt the Supreme Court to adopt a code of ethics.
"It does not give us the path for Republicans to win," the Georgia Republican told the "State of the Union" anchor
Russia's most powerful mercenary group, Wagner, sent at least 100 Ukrainian prisoners of war back to Ukrainian forces to mark Orthodox Easter, according to a video posted by the group's founder, Yevgeny Prigozhin.
Fox NewsFox News hosts and guests are pushing back against Donald Trump’s Ron DeSantis attack ad, which plays off a perplexing account—first reported by The Daily Beast—of the Florida governor eating pudding with his fingers in 2019. “Ron DeSantis loves sticking his fingers where they don’t belong,” the ad states, while showing a man reenacting the tale. “And we’re not just talking about pudding. DeSantis has his dirty fingers all over senior entitlements. Like cutting Medicare, slashing social
Ukraine’s counteroffensive will likely smash through Russia’s defences because Russia’s “decadent elite” has undermined the Kremlin’s war machine, Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin has said.
Russia's economy is suffering from Western sanctions imposed after the Ukraine invasion – and new measures from the EU are looming.
Based on polls, one would think backing laws that permit more guns would be a losing idea politically. But Americans are already armed to the teeth.
Mike Pompeo, America’s former top diplomat, has declined to endorse Donald Trump’s presidential bid as he opted out of the 2024 race.