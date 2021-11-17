Polish Police Say Officers Injured During Clashes at Belarus Border Crossing

Polish police said seven officers were injured at the Kuznica-Bruzgi border crossing on November 16 as migrants threw stones from the Belarusian side and Polish forces responded with water cannons and tear gas.

The clashes came a day after the European Union agreed to broaden its scope for imposing sanctions on Belarus, allowing any individuals or entities “that facilitate illegal crossing of the EU’s external borders” through Belarus to face sanctions.

A spokesman for the Belarusian foreign ministry said accusations that the country was orchestrating a migration crisis were “absurd.”

Police released this video from the border crossing, and said two of the injured officers had been hospitalized. Credit: Polish Police via Storyful