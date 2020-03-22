Polish Government Uses Confiscated Spirits as Disinfectant

The Polish government donated 2,500 litres of confiscated alcohol to two hospitals and the Olsztyn fire department on March 20. The Polish Ministry of Finance said in a statement that the spirits would be used to prepare disinfectants.

The spirits were originally intended to be destroyed.

According to the Polish Ministry of Health , as of March 22, 563 people tested positive for the new coronavirus, COVID-19. Credit: Ministry of Finance, Poland via Storyful