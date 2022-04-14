'The policy needs to change': Baltimore homeless shelter intake time questioned after night worker turned away
NEW YORK (AP) — Seth Jarvis and Jordan Staal scored third-period goals and Frederik Andersen made 28 saves as the Carolina Hurricanes beat the New York Rangers 4-2 on Tuesday night in a showdown for first place in the Metropolitan Division. Sebastian Aho had a goal and two assists and Andrei Svechnikov also scored for the Hurricanes, who moved four points ahead of second-place New York with eight games remaining in the regular season. K’Andre Miller scored and Chris Kreider added a late goal for
Whether it is racism, homophobia, or misogyny, toxic hockey culture has been on full display this season.
Maple Leafs prospect Matthew Knies has a big decision to make. The 2021 second-round pick can sign with Toronto or return to college for one more year. Many Leafs fans are keen to see Knies play a role in the NHL playoffs but others can see the value of him waiting one more year before making the jump.
DETROIT (AP) — Jack Roslovic had three goals, including the winner at 3:19 of overtime, and added an assist to lead the Columbus Blue Jackets past the Detroit Red Wings 5-4 Saturday night. The Red Wings got goals from Dylan Larkin and Jakub Vrána, his second of the game, in the final few minutes of regulation to tie the game at 4-4. Roslovic gave Columbus a 1-0 lead at 13:14 of the first period before Vrana tied it at 13:41 of the second when he scored on a breakaway. He skated around defenseman
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Brayden McNabb scored a goal and assisted on two others and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Arizona Coyotes 6-1 on Saturday night. With the win, the Knights moved within two points of third-place Los Angeles in the Pacific Division. Both Vegas and LA have nine games remaining. The Knights, who have won six of their last seven, moved into an eighth-place tie with Dallas in the Western Conference, each with 84 points. Dallas, however, has two games in hand. Zach Whitecloud, Max
NEW YORK (AP) — Zach Parise and Josh Bailey each scored twice, and Kyle Palmier had the lone goal in the shootout as the New York Islanders beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-4 on Tuesday night. Ilya Sorokin stopped Jake Guentzel, Sidney Crosby and Kris Letang in the shootout and finished with a career-high 43 saves for New York. Jake Guentzel had two goals and an assist, Crosby had two assists and Casey DeSmith made 33 saves for the Penguins, who lost for the fourth time in five games. Danton Heine
There's only slight intrigue when it comes to who will make it in, but there is plenty of jockeying for position to be done leading into the Stanley Cup playoffs.
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Fabian Zetterlund and Kevin Bahl got their first career goals and New Jersey scored twice in the final minute of the second period, sending the Devils to a 6-2 victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Tuesday night. Tomas Tatar and Jesper Boqvist scored 22 seconds apart late in the second for a 4-2 lead. Yegor Sharangovich scored twice in the final five minutes and added an assist as the Devils won their second straight after breaking a five-game losing streak with a victory Sa
Amit Mann is joined by Yaron Weitzman of Fox Sports to predict who will take the best-of-seven series between Toronto and Philadelphia. Can Joel Embiid and James Harden prevail, or will Nick Nurse prove to be too much? Also, can Pascal Siakam continue to build off his sensational ending to the season? Listen to the full preview episode on the Raptors Over Everything podcast feed.
Gary Trent Jr. could have more room to operate with Philadelphia's defensive ace set to miss up to three games in the series.
DETROIT (AP) — Tim Stützle had two goals and an assist, and the Ottawa Senators beat the Detroit Red Wings 4-1 on Tuesday night. Austin Watson added a goal and an assist as Ottawa stopped a three-game slide. Drake Batherson snapped a tie in the second period, and Anton Forsberg made 24 saves. Stützle's goals were both empty-netters, one with 1:05 left and another with 14 seconds remaining. The 20-year-old forward also picked up his 30th assist on Batherson's 15th goal of the season. Tyler Bertuz
Ryan Mallette is undoubtedly the busiest person at the pool in Victoria this week as the national trials continue. He's trying to get up to speed with all the tasks that come with now being the interim head coach of Canada's swimming team. In what can only be described as an abrupt and unexpected end to Ben Titley's tenure as head coach for a decade after his contract wasn't renewed at the beginning of March, Mallette is getting acquainted with the top role. "I feel like I've adjusted well. It w
The Montreal Canadiens could set a franchise record this season for most goals allowed and Connor Hellebuyck is facing shots at an historically bad rate but what is the best negative NHL record we should be tracking?
The increased physicality of the playoffs should work in the Raptors' favour.
Montreal Canadiens forward Jonathan Drouin had wrist surgery Friday. The Habs say he is expected to make a full recovery and will be ready for the start of training camp. Drouin had been listed as "out indefinitely" with an upper-body injury since March 25. He recorded six goals and 20 points in 34 games this season for Montreal. The 27-year-old has been with the club since he was traded to them from the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2017. Montreal, who only has 51 points this season, have just 10 game
Alberta's celebrated sporting rivalry — between the Edmonton Oilers and the Calgary Flames — reached a whole new level and an entirely new platform last week. It started as a single pixel as part of a rare online fan art project on the social media platform Reddit and quickly turned into the latest Battle of Alberta. Reddit is a discussion website that consists of threads or communities called subreddits where users come together to discuss specific topics. One specific subreddit, r/Place, creat
The Kings have left the door wide open for the Golden Knights, much to the dismay of the contenders in the West.
With Danny Jansen set to miss some time with an oblique injury, Alejandro Kirk's opportunity to run with the Blue Jays No. 1 catching job has arrived.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Anton Lundell scored the game-winning goal in the second period, and the Florida Panthers beat the Nashville Predators 4-1 Saturday night for their seventh straight victory. Jonathan Huberdeau and Gustav Forsling scored empty-net goals 17 seconds apart, and Carter Verhaeghe also had a goal, and Forsling had an assist as Florida split the season series with Nashville. Rookie goalie Spencer Knight made 24 saves for a victory in his fourth straight appearance. Knight made a