Police Use Water Cannons Against Wildfires in Chile

Police used water cannons against fires burning in central Chile, video from February 7 showed, as new figures said at least 24 people had died.

Footage posted to Twitter by the Carabineros Region de Nuble shows a water cannon being used near the commune of Ranquil. Similar video was posted by police in the Araucania region.

On Tuesday evening, Deputy Interior Minister Manuel Monsalve said the government had confirmed 24 people had died from the fires, correcting a previously reported toll of 26 victims, according to local news. Hundreds of fires have consumed some 720,000 acres and destroyed around 800 homes.

An evacuation order was issued for the Ranquil commune. Credit: Carabineros de Chile via Storyful