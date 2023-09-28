Police Vehicles Seen Near Medical Center in Rotterdam After at Least 2 Injured in Shootings

Emergency services were spotted near Erasmus University Medical Center (EMC) in Rotterdam, Netherlands, on Thursday, September 28, as Dutch police reported at least two were injured in two separate shootings at the medical center and a nearby home.

“A 32-year-old Rotterdam resident was arrested on the helideck at EMC Rotterdam,” police said. “His possible role and involvement in the shooting incidents is being investigated,” they said.

Police said one shooting was in a “classroom” at the EMC. An earlier shooting took place at a house in the city’s Heiman Dullaertplein district, they said.

Earlier, police said a suspect had fled Heiman Dullaertplein in combat clothing, possibly on a motorcycle. Police said the person was carrying a handgun.

De Telegraaf reported two people were injured in Heiman Dullaertplein and a third at the EMC. Police had yet to confirmed a third injury.

Samantha Pinter posted footage of emergency vehicles and helicopters flying overhead. Credit: Samantha Pinter via Storyful