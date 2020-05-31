Police Vehicles Plow Into Cordon of Protesters in Brooklyn

Two police SUVs plowed into a cordon of protesters who had been blocking the vehicles and peppering them with debris in Brooklyn on May 30.

The incident happened during demonstrations sparked by the death of George Floyd. In this video, filmed near the intersection of Flatbush Avenue and St Mark’s Avenue, an NYPD SUV can be seen blocked by a row of protesters behind a barricade. Various objects are thrown at the vehicle before a second police SUV pulls alongside.

Both vehicles then accelerate into the group of demonstrators, knocking several people over. Separate video of the same incident shows some protesters being thrown back several feet following the initial push from one SUV.

At a press conference, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio told the media that the footage was “upsetting”, but it was also “inappropriate for protesters to surround a police vehicle and threaten police officers.”

Protests and riots erupted in cities across the US following the police-involved death of George Floyd in Minneapolis on Monday, May 25. Credit: @chieffymac11 via Storyful