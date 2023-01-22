Police Vehicle Set Alight Amid Protests in Downtown Atlanta

A police vehicle was set alight in downtown Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday night, January 21, amid demonstrations over a planned police training facility in woodland near the city and the shooting death of a protester at the site earlier in the week.

Local media reported people also threw bricks at Atlanta Police Department vehicles and into windows of several buildings in the area.

“Atlanta Police have responded to a group damaging property at several locations along Peachtree St. Several arrests have been made at this time and order has been restored to the downtown space,” APD said in a statement to local media. “This is still an active and ongoing investigation and we will not be able to provide specifics on arrests numbers or damaged property, at this time.”

Footage by Twitter user @DejaDidItFirst shows a police car burning at the intersection of Peachtree Street and Andrew Young International Boulevard. Credit: @DejaDidItFirst via Storyful

Video Transcript

