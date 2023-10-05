Police union angry rabies test hasn't been done after dog bites officer
Nearly one week after a Cincinnati police officer and two other people were bit by a dog, the FOP president said the deceased dog has yet to be tested for rabies.
A woman who had to undergo plastic surgery after she was mauled by three dogs has said the attack being filmed was the “hardest thing” to deal with.
The owner of a dog that injured a pregnant woman and her dog, ultimately leading to the animal's death, is facing four charges under two city bylaws. "The incident, which occurred on Sept. 17, involved two dogs running loose," said a City of Calgary statement on Wednesday. Only one of the loose dogs was found to be responsible for the injuries to the victim's dog. The dog's owner is now facing four charges with a maximum penalty of $40,000 under the city's bylaws dealing with animals causing dea
“This sweet woman took our girl to the vet and left us a note on her phone in our camera to see,” Kelsey Proctor wrote on Facebook of the postal worker's impromptu rescue
Ian Langley, from Shiney Row, near Sunderland, was named by a friend as the victim of a dog attack which happened on Tuesday evening.
Melissa’s Second Chances earned a grant to help senior dogs like Emmie
Warning: this story contains distressing details and images.Edward Soonias says he doesn't remember the car chase, the sirens or Saskatoon police officers chasing him on foot across the park in the city's Meadowgreen neighbourhood.The 23-year-old does remember sitting slumped against a fence between two garages in an alley in the dark, "thinking what I did was dumb."He also remembers the police dog."I just remember looking up and there's the dog, right there. Right when we looked at each other,
The Humane Society reunited thousands of families and their adopted pups at Bark Social, a beer garden and social club for pet parents and their pups
One of the nation's top dog trainers claimed someone must soon correct President Joe Biden's German Shepherd "Commander" before it's too late.
A man has been charged after his dog attacked a child in Greenwich in south London. The 20-month-old boy was bitten in Catherine Grove on Monday - with police and paramedics called just after 10am. Thomas Ackah, 29, was tracked down by police and subsequent charged with being in charge of a dangerously out of control dog.
In the wake of a tragic event that could be described as every pet owner’s nightmare, the importance of picking the right pet sitter is crucial.
Northumbria Police responded to an incident in Shiney Row, Sunderland, on Tuesday evening.
Austin resident Palash Pandey had quite a day negotiating with Lyft to get his cat Tux back, after a driver took off with her on Saturday.
A man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries.
A man has been left with serious injuries following a dog attack in Sunderland, police have said. Officers were called to reports of a dog attack at an address on Maple Terrace in Shiney Row, Sunderland, at around 6.55pm. A 44-year-old man was arrested in connection with the attack, adding the dog was "destroyed at the scene to ensure the safety of the public".