Police Say Ukraine Interior Minister Among Dead in Helicopter Crash Near Kyiv

The leadership of Ukraine’s interior ministry were killed on Wednesday, January 18, when their helicopter crashed into a residential area of Brovary, near the capital Kyiv.

Denys Monastyrskyi, Minister of Internal Affairs, his first deputy minister and the state secretary, were all killed in the crash, National Police chief Ihor Klymenko said. Two children and at least 11 other people were among the dead.

Rescue operations were underway, as footage circulated on social media showing a kindergarten and residential buildings on fire in Brovary, about 25 km east of Kyiv.

Air Force Command spokesman Yuriy Ihnat said the helicopter was on duty for the State Emergency Services. Credit: Radio Svoboda via Storyful