Police in Chattanooga, Tennessee, said two people were killed in a shooting incident on the night of October 30-31.

Chattanooga Police Chief Celeste Murphy told local media police had responded to a shots fired call at the 6000 block of Shallowford Road off Highway 153.

Murphy said there were two scenes connected to the incident. She said there was no longer a threat to the public. Credit: Chattanooga Police via Storyful