Police Tow Vehicles Stranded in Floodwaters in Guadalajara, Mexico

Heavy rainfall flooded the streets of Guadalajara, Mexico, on September 5, stranding drivers across different parts of the city, according to local officials.

This footage released by the Secretaria de Seguridad Jalisco shows officers towing a stranded vehicle to safety in the Guadalajara Metropolitan Area (AMG), as people are seen pushing another car through knee-deep floodwaters.

On Sunday, recovery crews in other areas of the Guadalajara metropolitan area were seen cleaning up mud and debris on the streets due to flooding. Similar conditions were seen in other states, local media reported.

Strong rainfall was forecast for multiple Mexican municipalities on Monday evening, according to the National Meteorological Service. Credit: Secretaria de Seguridad Jalisco via Storyful