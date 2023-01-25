Police: Teenager killed in shooting near school
A Forest Park High School student died in a shooting Wednesday, according to Baltimore City Public Schools and police. The district said in a tweet that the student was shot after school and away from campus. City police said officers were called around 3:04 p.m. to an alley behind the 4300 block of Liberty Heights Avenue, where a 15-year-old boy was shot. He died at the scene. Police continue to investigate, but no further information was immediately released. Counselors will be available Thursday at the school, the district said.