Police, tear gas at Minneapolis protest

Protesters poured onto the street in Minneapolis on Tuesday (May 26) night, expressing outrage over the death of an unarmed black man who was suffocated to death by a police officer.

The victim was George Floyd, from Minneapolis.

His death was caught on video Monday, showing a police officer kneeling on Floyd's neck.

Minneapolis police chief Medaria Arradondo said the officer knelt on Floyd for five minutes, until Floyd suffocated to death.

In Chicago, a protest was also held on Tuesday and Chance the Rapper voiced his solidarity with those grieving.

"I know there's a lot of people dealing with different kinds of trauma out there. This is a trauma that a lot of us African Americans have to deal with every time... I just I just want people to understand that we are all humans and that we all feel, you know, a sense of danger or rage when situations like this happen."

The protest in Minneapolis was held at the site of the incident.

Individuals were seen blocking the intersection and later throwing rocks at police. The police then opened tear gas and smoke bombs on the crowd.

Meanwhile, four police officers were fired over Floyd's death and Mayor Jacob Frey called the death "unjustified," and acknowledged that race was a factor in Monday evening's fatal encounter.